About 33 new cases, no fatality reported in state in past 24 hrs

kolkata: Bengal on Thursday registered zero Covid mortality. This is for the ninth consecutive days where there is Covid death reported in the state.



State saw a little drop in daily Covid infection with 33 new cases being reported on Thursday while on Wednesday state saw 37 new cases. On Tuesday there were around 45 new cases were reported. The figure on Monday stood at 31. On Sunday, the daily infected cases stood at 64 while on Saturday the figure remained at 66.

The number of total infected cases in the state has so far reached 20,17,348 out of which 19,95,539 have been recovered so far.The recovery rate in Bengal was registered at 98.92 per cent on Thursday unchanged from Wednesday's figure. On Sunday the figure stood at 98.91 per cent. The figure remained at 98.91 per cent on Saturday, Friday, Thursday, Wednesday and Tuesday. The number stood at 98.90 on Sunday.

The fatality rate stands at 1.05 percent on Thursday unchanged from Tuesday's figure. The figure remained the same on Monday, Sunday, Saturday, Friday and Thursday. It may be mentioned here that the state government has decided not to continue with the insurance benefits for the Covid warriors who have been infected after October 31 last year.

The Covid situation has gone completely under control and no mortality has been recorded for the past 8 days.

Around 548 patients are currently undergoing treatment at home isolation on Thursday while 64 patients are in hospitals. No patients are in Safe Homes. The number of daily sample tests was recorded at 12,895 on Thursday. Around 21,197 Covid deaths have been reported in the state so far. Bengal has been witnessing a positivity rate below 1 percent for the 42 consecutive days since the outbreak of Covid in March 2020.

State on Thursday registered the positivity rate at 0.26 percent on Thursday while on Wednesday the figure stood at 0.25 percent. On Tuesday the figure stood at 0.31 percent and 0.33 percent on Monday. On Sunday the figure stood at 0.45 percent and at 0.44 percent on Saturday.

Around 1,12,793 doses were administered in the past 24 hours. First doses have been cumulatively administered on 71,414,472 while around 6,00,21,253 have received second doses so far.