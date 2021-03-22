About 32.77L vaccinated so far

KOLKATA: The State Health department on Sunday conducted 256 sessions in the state and a total of around 17,177 people were vaccinated out of which 14,592 citizens were in the priority groups.



Around 15,788 people took the first dose and 1,389 took the second dose. Being a Sunday, the total number of vaccinations was little low compared to the Weekdays.

Cumulatively 32.77 lakh people have been vaccinated so far which include the health workers, front line workers and elderly citizens.

State on Saturday vaccinated 1,49,734 people. No adverse event following immunization (AEFI) was reported on Sunday.

It may be mentioned here that the State government had crossed 3 lakh daily vaccinations mark on Friday.

"We have successfully managed to perform 3,15,848 vaccinations on March 19, with 2.92 lakh people taking the 1st dose of which 2.88 lakh were elderly people. The vaccination process is getting momentum in the state after the Co-WIN app 2 started functioning normally. Technical glitches on the app slowed down the process in the initial phase," a health official said.

On Saturday, the Health department conducted 1518 sessions and 1,13,504 people were vaccinated.

Around 99,633 took the 1st dose while 13,871 received the 2nd dose. As many as 86,929 people were from the priority age group.

"We are expecting to get 15 lakh more vaccines on Monday and we have planned to vaccinate all the eligible people at a faster rate to protect them as soon as possible," said the official.