About 32,048 people took the vaccine shot in a day

KOLKATA: The State Health department on Sunday conducted 675 sessions and around 32,048 people were vaccinated across the state. Bengal has so far carried out 56.65 lakh vaccination marks till Sunday.



According to the Health department's figure, around 29,981 people took the first dose on Sunday while 2,067 took the second dose. A total 30,627 senior citizens were vaccinated.

Among the total 56.65 lakh people vaccinated so far, there were health workers, front line workers and elderly citizens. No adverse events following immunization (AEFI) were reported on Sunday. On Saturday, around 2,37,286 people received vaccination across the State.

State government had laid great stress on daily vaccination to check the spread of Covid infection. The Health department touched 3 lakh daily figures of vaccination on a number of occasions since the inoculation drive began.

From April 1, vaccination has been started for all the people above the age of 45. Earlier, people between 45 and 59 with comorbidities were entitled to receive the jab.