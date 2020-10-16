About 3,179 Covid-cured patients released from hosps in past 24 hrs

Kolkata: Around 3,179 patients have been released from various hospitals on Thursday after they recovered. As many as 2,71,563 Covid patients in Bengal have recovered from the disease so far out of the total infected patients of around 3,09,417 till Thursday. The recovery rate of Covid patients in Bengal stands at 87.77 per cent.



Bengal has so far carried out 38,61,095 Covid tests so far out of which 42,653 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested stands at 8.01 per cent.

Around 3,720 new Covid cases have been found in the past 24 hours.

Bengal has witnessed 62 Covid deaths in the past 24 hours.

The total death toll so far in the state has reached 5,870. The number of cases in the two districts ~ Kolkata and North 24-Parganas is on the rise which has become a major concern for the health officials. Kolkata has witnessed 784 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. As many as 17 people died in the city in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 67,466.

North 24-parganas saw 763 new cases on Thursday while the total number of cases in North 24-Parganas so far reached 62,392. North 24-Parganas has seen 14 deaths in the past 24 hours. Howrah has so far seen a total 21,532 Covid cases so far out of which 271 have been affected in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 216 Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 20,616 till Thursday. Hooghly has witnessed 144 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 15,265. Nadia has witnessed 177 new cases in the past 24 hours whereas the total tally has gone up to

9,384.

Darjeeling registered 116 new Covid cases on Thursday and the total number of infected patients in the district reached 9,364. Alipurduar has registered 63 new cases while Coochbehar saw 87, Malda 111, Murshidabad 90 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours.