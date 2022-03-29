About 31 new cases; no death reported in a day

kolkata: Bengal on Monday saw a drop in daily Covid cases with only 31 new cases being reported. On Sunday, the daily infected cases stood at 64 while on Saturday the figure remained at 66.



Bengal continues to register zero Covid mortality for the sixth consecutive day. Daily infection stood at 37 on Friday and 59 on Thursday. The number of total infected cases in the state has so far reached 20,17,233 out of which 19,95,356 have been recovered so far.

The recovery rate in Bengal was registered at 98.92 percent on Monday while on Sunday the figure stood at 98.91 percent. The figure remained at 98.91 percent on Saturday, Friday, Thursday, Wednesday and Tuesday. The number stood at 98.90 on Sunday.

The fatality rate stands at 1.05 percent on Monday. The figure remained the same on Sunday, Saturday, Friday and Thursday. With the Covid situation completely under control and no mortality being recorded for the past few days, the state government has decided not to continue with the insurance benefits for the Covid warriors who have been infected after October 31 last year.

Currently, around 615 patients are undergoing treatment at home isolation on Monday while 65 patients are in hospitals. No patients are in Safe Homes. The number of daily sample tests was recorded at 9,259 on Monday. Around 21,197 Covid deaths have been reported in the state so far. Bengal has been witnessing a positivity rate below 1 percent for the 39 consecutive days since the outbreak of Covid in March 2020. State on Monday registered the positivity rate at 0.33 percent while on Sunday the figure stood at 0.45 percent and at 0.44 percent on Saturday. The figure stood at 0.36 percent last Thursday. Around 8,473 doses were administered in the past 24 hours. First doses have been cumulatively administered on 7,09,03,595 while around 5,98,36,002 have received second doses so far.