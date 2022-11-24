About 30 students injured after bus turns turtle in Purulia

KOLKATA: At least 30 students suffered injuries on Wednesday morning after a school bus toppled at Bandwan in Purulia.



The students were rescued by the local people and police and rushed to Bandwan block primary health centre from where around eight students were shifted to a hospital in Jamshedpur.

According to sources, on Wednesday morning the school bus was carrying around 30 students from Bandwan to Bhalo Pahar. While crossing the Korpa village, suddenly the brake malfunctioned and the bus toppled.

However, a few local people claimed that a bicycle rider suddenly came in the way of the bus. While trying to avoid hitting the bicyclist, the driver lost control and the bus toppled.

"Around three students are admitted in the hospital as their injuries are a bit critical. Rest have been discharged after treatment. We have registered a case against the offending driver," said Avijit Banerjee, Superintendent of Police (SP), Purulia. "We have seized the bus. The driver has also been apprehended," said the Superintendent of Police.