About 30 stalls to take part in mango fest from June 23 to 25

kolkata: The state Food Processing Industries and Horticulture (FPI&H) department will hold Bengal Mango Utsav 2022 at Netaji Indoor Stadium from June 23 to 25.



The Festival is aimed at exhibition and sale of exotic varieties of mangoes and mango products from 9 districts of Bengal.

"Bengal produces over 400 varieties of mango and is one of the leading states in the production of table variety mangoes in the country amounting to over seven lakh metric tonnes. We will be bringing as many varieties of mangoes grown in Bengal as possible in this three day Utsav," a senior official of state FPI&H department said.

Subrata Saha, state minister of FPI&H said that Malda, Murshidabad, Nadia, Hooghly, East Burdwan,

North Dinajpur, Purulia and Bankura are the districts from where mangoes will be brought at the three-day event.

The event which is being organised in association with Indian Chamber of Commerce(ICC) will also have mango products fresh from the different Bengal orchards.

Mango saplings and a wide variety of its byproducts like kasundi, chatni, sweets among others will be sold at the Utsav.

There will be 30 stalls which will be involved in both retail and bulk sale.

Importers from Middle East and South Asian Countries countries like Dubai, Kuwait and Oman are scheduled to turn up at the three-day event and examine the quality and hold discussions regarding export.

Apart from the conventional Himsagar, Langra and Lakshmanbhog varieties, Amrapali, Mallika, Alphonso varieties of mangoes will also be available at the exhibition, sources said.

The exhibition will be followed by an exciting cooking competition, seminar and cultural programme.

The Utsav will be held from 11 am to 8 pm on all three days.

Meanwhile, Bengal is also taking part in the month-long Mango Festival that has kicked off at Handloom Haat, Janpath, New Delhi from June 16.