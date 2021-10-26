About 2K workers from BJP, CPI(M) & SUCI join Trinamool

KOLKATA: About 2000 workers from BJP, CPI(M) and SUCI joined Trinamool Congress at Kultali in South 24-Parganas on Monday.



Ganesh Chandra Mondol, party's MLA from the area, handed over party flags to them and welcomed them to the party.

Mondol said those who had joined got in touch with the district leadership and expressed their willingness to join the party as they wanted to take part in the all-round development carried out by the state government led by Mamata Banerjee. He said BJP leaders had misled them, but now they realised that only TMC could carry out development in the area.