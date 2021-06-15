About 2K inmates of 4 mental hosps inoculated

Kolkata: In a unique initiative, the state Health department has vaccinated about 2,000 mentally challenged patients at various hospitals. About 46 inmates of various mental hospitals have been infected with Covid so far.



It was never easy for the department to inoculate the mentally-challenged patients, most of whom had no valid identity cards. Even it was not easy to convince the patients that they would be given a shot. Health department had directed the Chief Medical Officer of health in the districts where mental hospitals are situated. Inmates of Pavlov Hospital, Lumbini Park Mental Hospital, Purulia Mental Hospital and Berhampore Hospital have been vaccinated.