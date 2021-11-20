About 2K cops to be deployed at Eden for T20 match on Sunday

KOLKATA: Kolkata Police has made elaborate arrangements for the T20 cricket match scheduled to take place at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.



Commissioner of Police (CP), Kolkata, Soumen Mitra visited the Eden Gardens area on Friday afternoon to take stock of the arrangements.

According to sources, around 2,000 police personnel will be deployed on Sunday inside and outside of the Eden Gardens.

The whole security arrangement will be supervised by the additional commissioner of Police (Addl.CP) I, Laxmi Narayan Meena. Other additional CPs along with Joint CPs and deputy commissioners will be looking after their designated areas inside and outside of the ground.

Adequate number of police personnel will be deployed on the galleries as well. Apart from the police personnel in uniform, cops in plain cloth will be deployed in the galleries and outside of the Eden Gardens to prevent any crime.

This apart Quick Response Teams (QRT) will be there in multiple strategic points. Police Control Room (PCR) vans will patrol the area round the clock. Apart from police arrangement in the Eden gardens, cops will be deployed in the metro stations and bus terminuses for security purposes.

While police arrangements have been made for the security purposes, Kolkata Traffic Police has made special arrangements to ensure smooth traffic flow on Sunday.

Traffic movement will be restricted in and around the Eden Gardens from 4 pm on Sunday till the crowd disperses after the match is over. Auckland road, North Brooke Avenue and Gostho Pal Sarani (Kingsway) will be closed for vehicular traffic.

All types of goods vehicles will not be allowed to ply along the portion of AJC Bose Road, Hospital road, Cathedral road, Casuarina Avenue and Lovers lane. Parking of vehicles will be restricted on the Kingsway, Auckland road, Government Place, East and West, Rani Rashmoni Avenue, Old Court House street, Red Road, Mayo Road and Dufferin Road.

Buses coming from South Kolkata will be diverted from Rani Rashmoni Avenue and J L Nehru towards BBD Bag. Similarly buses coming from North and East Kolkata will be diverted from Central metro station and from S N Banerjee road.