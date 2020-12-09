About 2,971 patients discharged in a day

Kolkata: Single day infection in Bengal remains below 3,000 for the second consecutive days with the health department expecting a further dip in fresh infections.



The new Covid cases on Tuesday stood at 2,941 which is a little higher than Monday's figure. There were 2,214 new patients found on Monday. The number remained at 3,143 on last Sunday. The number of releases in Covid patients is marginally higher than the infections as around 2,971 patients have been discharged from various hospitals in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in Bengal reached 5,07,995 on Tuesday whereas the number of patients released stands at 4,75,425. The recovery rate reached 93.59 percent on Tuesday.

The state has carried out 44,230 Covid tests in the past 24 hours taking the total tally to 62,11,537 till Tuesday. Kolkata has registered 710 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours whereas North 24-Parganas has witnessed 602 Covid cases on Tuesday. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 1,12,858. The number of total infected in North 24-Parganas reached 1,06,405. North 24-Parganas has seen 18 deaths in the past 24 hours and Kolkata 16.

Around 49 Covid patients died in the past 24 hours in Bengal. The total death toll so far in the state has reached 8,820. Howrah has so far seen a total 32,412 Covid cases so far out of which 205 have been affected in the past 24 hours. Hooghly has witnessed 206 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 26,264. South 24-Parganas has registered 183 Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 33,466. Darjeeling has registered 88 new cases and the total tally has gone up to 16,294.

Nadia has witnessed 216 new cases in the past 24 hours whereas the total tally has gone up to 19,516.

State government has so far set up 97 testing centers whereas 102 dedicated Covid hospitals out of which 45 are government owned hospitals while 57 are private which have been requisitioned for Covid treatment. The health department has so far introduced 13,588 earmarked Covid beds and 2,523 CCU/HDU beds. As many as 1,279 ventilators have been kept for the treatment of Covid patients across the state. The percentage occupancy in Covid beds remained at 23.72 per cent.