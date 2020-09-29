About 2,923 patients released in a day, recovery rate at 87.73%

Kolkata: Bengal has so far carried out 31,39,938 Covid tests out of which 41,281 samples have been tested in the past 24 hours. The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested stands at 7.98 on Monday. Positivity rate is gradually going down which signifies that the infection rate in Bengal is on decline.



As many as 2,19,844 Covid patients in Bengal have recovered from the disease so far out of the total infected patients of around 2,50,580 till Monday. The recovery rate of Covid patients has gone up to 87.73 per cent which is the highest so far. Around 3,155 new Covid cases have been found in the past 24 hours. Around 2,923 patients have been released from various hospitals on Monday after they recovered.

Bengal has witnessed 56 Covid deaths in the past 24 hours. The total death toll so far in the state has reached 4,837. Kolkata has witnessed 618 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. As many as 15 people died in the city in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 55,049 on Monday.

North 24-parganas saw 658 new cases on Monday while the total number of cases in North 24-Parganas so far reached 50,204. North 24-Parganas has seen 8 deaths in the past 24 hours. Howrah has so far seen a total 17,935 Covid cases so far out of which 185 have been affected in the past 24 hours. Around 9 people died of Covid in Howrah in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 234 Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 16,890 till Monday. Hooghly has witnessed 116 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 12,495.

Darjeeling registered 79 new Covid cases on Monday and the total number of infected patients reached 7,706.

Alipurduar has registered 82 new cases while Coochbehar saw 94, Malda 56, Murshidabad 58, Nadia 127 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours.