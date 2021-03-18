About 28.53L inoculated in state so far

Kolkata: The State Health department has seen an overwhelming response among the elderly citizens to receive vaccine.



State has so far conducted vaccinations on 28.53 lakh people till Wednesday out of which over 11.5 lakh were elderly people.

It is very significant since the vaccination for elderly citizens begun in the state two weeks ago whereas the vaccination drive for the health workers started two months back.

According to senior health officials, some health workers and front line workers were found to be hesitant when it comes to vaccination.

But in case of elderly people vaccination, the department has received unprecedented response. Senior citizens do not mind standing in the queue to get a jab, the official said.

On Monday around 2.70 lakh vaccinations were done across the state, the 56 percent of which were elderly citizens. On Tuesday, around 1.88 lakh people received vaccine out of which more than 1.48 lakh were elderly people.

On Wednesday, the Health department conducted 1485 sessions across the State. Around 1,21,288 people were vaccinated, out of which 1,07,557 people took the first dose and 14,150 took the second dose. A total around 92,124 citizens were from the priority age group and cumulatively 28.53 lakh people received vaccination so far which include the health workers, front line workers and also the elderly citizens."On Tuesday as expected, we reached the two lakh mark for 2nd successive day and could vaccinate 2,12,598 people. No adverse events following immunizations (AEFI) reported today," said a senior health department official. People between 45-59 with comorbidity are also getting vaccine from various centers. They however need to produce a certificate from the doctors mentioning the ailments the patients suffering from.