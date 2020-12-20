About 2,717 Covid patients discharged in a day

Kolkata: Bengal witnessed the lowest number of Covid infected cases in the past few months as the single day infections dropped to 2,155 on Saturday which is a significant development, believe health officials.



Covid positivity rate in Bengal is therefore on the decline. The total infected cases went up to 5,34,850 on Saturday out of which 5,07,070 patients have been released. Around 2,717 patients were discharged from different hospitals in the past 24 hours. The state on Saturday registered 8.02 percent of positive cases out of the total sample tested. Bengal has carried out 42,257 Covid sample tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests so far to 66,66,077. The Covid recovery rate has gone up to 94.81 per cent on Saturday.

Around 43 Covid infected patients died in the state in the past 24 hours taking the total toll to 9,320 so far. Kolkata has witnessed 539 fresh Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 1,19,353. The number of total infected in North 24-Parganas reached 1,12,712 out of which 485 were found positive in the past 24 hours. North 24-Parganas has seen 11 deaths in the past 24 hours and Kolkata 9.

South 24-Parganas has registered 129 Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 35,168. Hooghly has witnessed 136 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 27,623. Howrah has so far seen a total 33,768 Covid cases so far out of which 121 have been affected in the past 24 hours. West Burdwan has seen 79 fresh cases on Friday taking the total tally to 14,786 in the district so far. Darjeeling has registered 73 new cases and the total tally has gone up to 17,154. Nadia has witnessed 77 new cases in the past 24 hours whereas the total tally has gone up to 20,762.

The Bengal government has so far set up 13,588 earmarked Covid beds in the state and 2,523 CCU/HDU beds. The percentage occupancy in Covid beds remained at 17.56 per cent on Saturday.

As many as 1,279 ventilators have been kept for the treatment of Covid patients across the state. The health department has given telemedicine consultations to 5,37,076 people till December 18. As many as 2,31,830 people have received tele-psychological counselling till date.