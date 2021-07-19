About 2.61 cr cumulatively vaccinated so far

KOLKATA: Bengal has already vaccinated nearly 2.61 crore people cumulatively till Sunday. Around 88,000 people have been vaccinated across the state in the past 24 hours.



On Saturday, the state had vaccinated 3,84,899 people across Bengal. Health department also conducted vaccination among 42,68,871 people belonging to the age bracket 18-44 so far till Sunday. No adverse effects following immunization (AEFI) were reported on Sunday. The state Health department has laid great stress on the vaccination drive in the rural and semi-urban areas following the directives from the state government.

Due to inadequate supply of Covid vaccine from the Centre, the state Health department fails to achieve its target of carrying out 5 lakh doses every day. Many private hospitals in the city may be forced to close their off-site camps. Some private hospitals have already exhausted their stock while many others are soon going to finish their existing stock. Many private hospitals in the city have rescheduled its off-site vaccination programme due to short supply. Many other private hospitals are now trying to reduce the number of their off-site camps due to a want of a vaccine.

Around 3,068 Covid vaccination centers (CVCs) have been set up across the state till Sunday. Around 2,084 AEFI cases have been reported across the state till date. Vaccine wastage percentage in the state stands at -7 percent on Sunday. The wastage of vaccines in the state is minimal compared to the figures from various other states. Health department on an average conducts 2-3 lakh vaccinations daily. It has already set a target of vaccinating around 5 lakh people daily but fails to achieve the target due to the short supply of doses from the Centre.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed deaths due to mucormycosis in Bengal has gone up to 19 while 42 others who have died are still among the suspected cases. No new confirmed mucormycosis case was reported from the state on Sunday while one new suspected case has been reported on Sunday. The total number of mucormycosis infected cases remained 81 in the state on Sunday. One death was reported among suspected cases and one confirmed death has been reported in the past 24 hours. The total number of suspected cases reached 184 in the state so far.