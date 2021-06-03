About 26 Tocilizumab vials missing from Cal Med College & Hosp

KOLKATA: About 26 Tocilizumab vials, a life saving drug for Covid patients, allegedly went missing from the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital (CMCH). The hospital authorities had formed a probe committee which will soon submit a report to the Health department in this regard.



Controversy sparked off after a telephonic conversation between a lady doctor of the hospital and a nursing staff went viral on social media. Principal of the CMCH, Dr Manju Bandyopadhyay said that the probe committee will submit a report to the Swasthya Bhavan after listening to the version of all parties. The committee has already held two meetings in this regard.

When asked about the matter, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said the CMCH and the Health department have their own infrastructure and they would carry out the probe into the incident.

Congress activists on Wednesday staged a demonstration on the hospital campus to protest against the incident. Service Doctors' Forum (SDF), an organisation of doctors, has condemned the incident and demanded a high-level probe. "We demand stringent action against those involved in the incident," said Dr Sajal Biswas and Dr Swapan Biswas, senior officials of the SDF.