About 26 cases; zero deaths reported in the past 24 hours

KOLKATA: The number of daily Covid cases are again going down as only 26 people were found Covid positive as per the Covid bulletin on Friday. The figure was 33 on Thursday and 37 on Wednesday.



As on Friday, the number of active cases was recorded at 490. The number of total infected cases in the state has so far reached 20,17,637 out of which 19,95,947 have been recovered so far. In the past 24 hours, 40 Covid infected persons have recovered.

The recovery rate in Bengal was registered at 98.92 per cent on Friday unchanged from Thursday's figure. The fatality rate stands at 1.05 per cent on Friday unchanged from Thursday's figure. Around 439 patients are currently undergoing treatment at home isolation on Monday while 51 patients are in hospitals. No patients are in Safe Homes.

The number of daily sample tests was recorded at 11,484 on Friday. Till date a total of 24, 850,737 samples have been tested. Around 21,200 Covid deaths have been reported in the state so far as per the bulletin published by the state Health department.

State on Friday registered the positivity rate at 0.23 percent which was 0.28 on Thursday. This apart, around 1,04,072 doses of Covid vaccines were administered in the past 24 hours. First doses have been cumulatively administered on 71,868,374 while around 60,285,913 have received second doses so far.

It may be mentioned that on Tuesday a notification was issued by the state finance department asking all the state government to report to duties on a regular basis as per service conditions.

The government, however, has recommended to continue wearing of masks, hand hygiene and sanitation of premises for the time being.