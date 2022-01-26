About 2.5K cops to be deployed to keep Kolkata safe on R-Day

KOLKATA: In a bid to keep city safe on Republic Day, police have made elaborate arrangements to strengthen the security machinery in the city. About 2,500 police personnel will be deployed across the city to prevent any untoward incident.



On Wednesday, certain restrictions will also be imposed on movement of traffic. The Red Road and its adjacent areas have been divided into 11 sectors. Around 1,100 policemen will be deployed to ensure security in the area. There will be three quick response teams (QRT) deployed around the venue.

Five bunkers have been set up around the Red Road. There will be five watch towers at different points. Also, there will be constant patrolling in the river. Both the bomb and dog squads had started the frisking operation since Thursday night.

Senior officers, including 20 deputy commissioners and six joint commissioners will be deployed in and around the Red Road area. An additional commissioner ranked officer will be in charge of overall security supervision. This apart, 26 Police Control Room (PCR) vans will patrol in nine divisions while 12 Heavy Radio Flying Squad (HRFS) will be deployed at strategic points. Special naka checking will be conducted at each of the entry and exit points to the city as well.

Traffic movement will be suspended on some roads, including Hospital Road, Lovers Lane, Casuarina Avenue, Kidderpore Road from Hastings Crossing to J and N Island, Rani Rashmoni Avenue between Y Road tram track and Government Place West, Gostha Pal Sarani, Plassey Gate Road, Dufferin Road, Outram Road, Esplanade Ramp and Government Place West.

These roads will remain closed from 5.30 am until the parade is over and the crowd is dispersed.

Red Road will remain closed from 10 pm on Tuesday until the crowd is dispersed after the parade. People, who will avail buses or trams, will have to alight either at Esplanade or on Park Street or Strand Road to reach the venue. Parking of vehicles will not be allowed from 5.30 am in the morning on Rani Rashmoni Avenue, Chowringhee Road, Government Place West between Rani Rashmoni Avenue and Esplanade Row West, Jawaharlal Nehru Road, Cathedral Road, Queens' Way and Outram Road. Besides, taking all necessary steps to ensure proper traffic management, stringent security arrangement has also been brought into place.