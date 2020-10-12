About 2,58,948 Covid patients recover till date in Bengal

Kolkata: As many as 2,58,948 Covid patients in Bengal have recovered from the disease so far out of the total infected patients of around 2,94,806 on Sunday. The recovery rate of Covid patients in Bengal stands at 87.84 per cent.



Bengal has so far carried out 36,93,600 Covid tests so far out of which 42,611 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested stands at 7.98 per cent. Around 3,612 new Covid cases have been found in the past 24 hours. Around 3,110 patients have been released from various hospitals on Sunday after they recovered.

The number of cases in the two districts – Kolkata and North 24-Parganas is on the rise which has become a major concern for the health officials. Bengal has witnessed 59 Covid deaths in the past 24 hours.

The total death toll so far in the state has reached 5,622. Kolkata has witnessed 757 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. As many as 16 people died in the city in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected

patients in Kolkata has so far reached 64,443.

North 24-Parganas saw 774 new cases on Sunday while the total number of cases in North 24-Parganas so far reached 59,362. North 24-Parganas has seen 18 deaths in the past 24 hours. Howrah has so far seen a total 20,602 Covid cases so far out of which 282 have been affected in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 203 Covid cases in the past 24 hours.

The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-Parganas has gone up 19,726 till Sunday. Hooghly has witnessed 172 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 14,586. Nadia has witnessed 134 new cases in the past 24 hours whereas the total tally has gone up to 8,755.

Darjeeling registered 87 new Covid cases on Sunday and the total number of infected patients in the district reached 8,921.

Alipurduar has registered 65 new cases while Coochbehar saw 97, Malda 125, Murshidabad 95 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours.