About 256 discharged in the past 24 hrs

KOLKATA: Single-day Covid infection in Bengal has gone up to 241 on Wednesday from what remained at 188 on Tuesday.



The total number of infected patients in Bengal so far reached 5,77,267 on Wednesday. As many as 5,63,857 patients have so far been released from various hospitals out of which 256 were discharged in the past 24 hours.

The Covid recovery rate has gone up to 97.68 per cent on Wednesday. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested dropped at 6.60. Bengal has so far carried out 87,48,775 Covid samples till Wednesday out of which 18,272 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

Bengal has seen two deaths in the past 24 hours. Both the cases were reported in Kolkata. Around 3,105 people died of Covid in Kolkata so far whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 2,514 people so far.

Kolkata has seen 80 fresh cases in the past 24 hours taking the total tally to 1,30,137 while North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 1,23,696 out of which 64 were found positive in the past 24 hours.

South 24-Parganas has registered 11 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-Parganas has gone up 37,315.

Hooghly has witnessed 10 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 29,719. Howrah has so far registered a total 36,006 Covid cases so far out of which 29 have been affected in the past 24 hours. Darjeeling has reported 18,486 cases so far out of which 3 reported in the past 24 hours. East Burdwan and West Burdwan have registered 2 and 10 fresh cases in the past 24 hours.

The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds remained at 3.46 on Wednesday. There are around 1,619 ICU/HDU beds still functional in Covid hospitals.

Around 595 ventilators are still functioning in Covid hospitals.

The Health department has so far addressed 15,76,105 general queries till date out of which around 687 queries were addressed in the last 24 hours. Around 5,83,240 people have received telemedicine consultations in the state till March 9 out of which 203 people have been given consultation in the past 24 hours.