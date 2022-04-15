About 250 tonnes of Hilsa to hit city markets today

KOLKATA: The fish loving Bengalis have something to cheer about as Ilish, the most relished fish of the Bengali culinary pantheon is expected to hit the market on Friday , the occasion of Poila Baisakh (Bengali New Years Day).



The fish markets in Kolkata will see 250 tonnes of Ilish (Hilsa) imported from Myanmar and Bangladesh and preserved in cold storage to hit the markets in Kolkata.

The fish will be weighing in the range of 750 to 900 gm while the bigger ones from Bangaldesh's Padma will be weighing over 1.2 kg.

Among the 250 tonnes Ilish , 50 tonnes will be of Bangladesh's Padma while the rest

200 tonnes will be from Myanmar.

The president of Fish Importers Association Atul Chandra Das said that Poila Baisakh for the Bengalis is incomplete without Ilish. So every year there is huge demand.

"The price of the fishes will be according to their sizes. The price of Bangladesh Hilsa will be high as they are known for their flavor and taste. The Myanmar ones will come at a price range of Rs 1000," a member of the Fish Importers Association said.