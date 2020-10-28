About 250 HDU beds to be made operational in North 24-Parganas

Kolkata: In a major boost to the health infrastructure of the North 24-Parganas district, around 250 High Dependency Units (HDU) beds will be made operational at various hospitals as the health department has already cleared the move. Most of these HDUs will be utilized for Covid patients, sources in the health department said.



A proposal was submitted to the state health department to increase the Covid infrastructure. After going through the proposal the health department has sanctioned the increase in the number of HDU beds and other Covid beds as well.

The health department has recently issued a notification announcing that the HDU beds would soon be made operational.

In some cases HDU beds will be utilised for Covid patients as well. Some hospitals will get new beds which will be utilized for the management of Covid patients.

According to the government notification, 50 more HDU beds will be made functional at Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute (CNCI) while 25 additional HDU beds will be installed at the College of Medicine and Sagore Dutta Hospital. Ashokenagar State General Hospital is going to get 30 beds while Naihati State General and Balaran Seva Pratisthan will receive 40 beds each.

A total number of 80 beds will be utilised for the management of Covid patients at Baranagar State General Hospital out of which 60 beds are HDU beds. In case of Gobardanga rural hospital, 50 more Covid beds will be added for the treatment of Covid

patients.

The number of infected patients in a single day has been on the higher side in North 24-Parganas and Kolkata for quite some time. Both the district health administration and the senior health officials at Swasthya

Bhavan have been chalking out plans to reduce the infection rate and strengthening of infrastructure has been given a top priority.