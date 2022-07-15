About 2.5 kg gold jewelry stolen from vault of bank
kolkata: Tension spread among the employees of a private bank's branch located in Karaya area, after a vault containing gold jewelry was found broken.
On Wednesday a complaint was lodged at the Karaya police station claiming that around 2.5 kg gold jewelry which were submitted at the bank by several people as mortgage have been stolen.
While checking the CCTV footage, it was found that on Monday around 4 pm, a man wearing a helmet and a mask entered the bank and hid inside a bathroom.
After the bank was closed, he came out and cut the vault.
After robbing the gold, he again went inside the bathroom. During the operation he used a piece of cloth to block the focus of the CCTV cameras.
On Tuesday just after the bank was opened, he was seen getting out covering his face. Meanwhile, an investigation has been started by the cops.
