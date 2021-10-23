About 242 +ve cases detected in areas within KMC limits in a day

KOLKATA: The added areas in the city, particularly borough X and XII of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), have witnessed a rise in COVID-19 cases, as per the report by the civic body. As many as 242 positive cases have been reported within the KMC area on Friday with 200 being symptomatic.



The areas in the city with a good number of positive cases, include Jadavpur, Parnasree in Behala, Netaji Nagar, Garfa, East Jadavpur, Kasba, Ballygunge, Anandapur and Bansdroni, among others. Borough XII has the highest number of positive cases at 37, followed by borough X with 35 cases.

"The maximum cases have been reported from south Kolkata particularly the added areas. North and Central Kolkata have been found to be partially exempted. There are also negligible cases in the slums of the city," a senior official of KMC's Health department said.

Subrata Roy Chowdhury, chief municipal health officer, KMC said the civic body has laid special emphasis on sanitizing the residents from where positive cases have been reported. "Contact tracing is also being done to ensure that members of the family who have come into contact with the affected person get themselves tested," he added.

There is only a few hospitalisation as of now and the majority, who have tested positive, are in home isolation.

Interestingly, 150 of the persons, who tested positive, had already taken their second dose of Covid vaccine, while 15 persons have had their first dose. Among the persons who tested positive after full vaccination, about 122 are asymptomatic and 28 are showing symptoms.

In case of persons with first dose testing positive, 11 are asymptomatic while 4 have symptoms. As per sources, another 77 persons, who had undergone tests at other places in Kolkata, tested positive.

He added that the asymptomatic persons, who tested positive, had undertaken the tests, as they had travel plans to other states.

A section of people, who went pandal-hopping during Durga Puja, had flouted COVID-19 protocols. KMC reopened its entire health infrastructure from Tuesday, curtailing the holidays of the state.

In case situation and need arises, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation's safe homes can be made functional within two to three days as the infrastructure has been kept ready.