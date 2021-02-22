About 233 cured in a day, state's recovery rate touches 97.60 %

Kolkata: Around 182 fresh Covid cases were reported across the State in the past 24 hours and the tally has so far reached 5,73,762.



Around 233 patients have been released on Sunday after they had recovered from the disease taking the total number of discharged patients to 5,59,988.

The recovery rate has gone up to 97.60 per cent which is the highest so far on Sunday. The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested dropped at 6.81. Bengal has so far carried out 84,29,395 Covid samples till Sunday out of which 20,003 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. Three people died of Covid in the past 24 hours taking the total toll to 10,249. Kolkata has reported two deaths in the past 24 hours while North 24 hours has registered none. Howrah has reported one death on Sunday. Around 3,096 people died of Covid in Kolkata so far whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 2,502 people so far. Kolkata has seen 61 fresh cases in the past 24 hours taking the total tally to 1,28,944 while North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 1,22,801 out of which 49 were found positive in the past 24 hours.

South 24-Parganas has registered 6 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-Parganas has gone up 37,148. Hooghly has witnessed 7 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 29,604. Howrah has so far registered a total 35,740 Covid cases so far out of which 17 have been affected in the past 24 hours. Darjeeling has reported 18,415 fresh cases so far out of which 4 reported in the past 24 hours. East Burdwan and West Burdwan have registered 3 and 7 fresh cases in the past 24 hours.

There are 200 Safe Homes still operational across the state. The Health department has addressed 15,63,745 general queries till date out of which around 732 queries were addressed in the last 24 hours. Around 5,79,384 people have received telemedicine consultations in the state till February 20 out of which 255 people have been given consultation in the past 24 hours. Around 2,88,138 people have received tele-psychological counselling in the state so far out of which 290 have availed the facilities in the past 24 hours.