About 227 get benefits of various state-run welfare schemes

balurghat: As many as 227 beneficiaries were handed over cheques for different state-run schemes here at Baluchhaya auditorium by South Dinajpur district administration on Thursday. Agricultural Marketing minister Biplab Mitra, District Magistrate Ayesha Rani A, Superintendent of Police Rahul De, Sabhadhipati of Zilla Parishad Lipika Roy and a group of high ranked district administrative officials were present in the programme.



Biplab Mitra said: "On Thursday, the beneficiaries were provided cheques for different state-run schemes launched by the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during her three-term tenure. Our government is eager to provide benefits to the underprivileged and needy people of the state so that they can be benefitted."

According to him, the cheques were provided to the students, Kanyashree girls, Scheduled Caste-Scheduled Tribe people, old age inhabitants, women, farmers, widows and unemployed youths. "It is our target to extend our support to the needy and economically underprivileged people of South Dinajpur. A total number of 227 beneficiaries covering 14 state-run schemes were benefitted through this programme on Thursday." Mitra said land deeds

were handed over to the 25 beneficiaries of this district on the same day. The beneficiaries including Old Age Pension scheme, Kanyashree students, Mohila Samridhi Yojana, Joy Johar, Kishan Credit Cards, Students Credit Cards, Housing scheme, Krishak Bandhu project, Banglar Awas Yojana and Manabik Prakalpa scheme were present to take the cheques through this programme.