About 21 people donate plasma at a camp in city

Kolkata: The city witnessed a Covid Plasma Donation camp on Sunday with the joint initiative of the coordinator of ward 70 in Bhowanipore and a private medical organisation .

"21 persons donated plasma in the camp. We will organise another camp next Sunday. We have a database of the persons affected

with COVID-19 who have already recovere. We will book slots in advance for the plasma donation in the camp that will be held next week. This will be of great help to those people who are presently being affected by the virus," said Ashim Basu, coordinator of ward 70.

Some persons who have recovered from Covid had donated plasma in hospitals but a dedicated camp for plasma donation is perhaps

happened for the first time in the city. The persons who donated plasma were male or female who had recovered from COVID and had spend 14 days of isolation and followed it with 14 days home quarantine.

The space was provided by Bhowanipore Education Society College at its Elgin

Road address and Project Life Force that has been working in the area of blood donation since 2013 conducted the camp. Multiple multi storeyed buildings in ward 70 had positive Covid cases.

Multiple apartments were also put under containment to stop spread of the virus. The camp was held from 11 am to 5 pm.