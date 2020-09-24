About 2,08,042 patients recover from COVID-19 in Bengal so far

Kolkata: As many as 2,08,042 Covid patients in Bengal have recovered from the disease so far out of the total infected patients of around 2,37,869 till Thursday. The recovery rate of Covid patients has gone up to 87.46 per cent on Thursday which is the highest so far.



Bengal has carried out 29,67,939 Covid tests so far out of which 43,432 samples have been tested in the past 24 hours. Around 3,196 new Covid cases have been found in the past 24 hours. As many 3,014 patients have been released from various hospitals on Thursday after they recovered. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested has gone down to 8.01. Positivity rate in many states still continues to rise while in the case of Bengal the curve is gradually going down.

Bengal has seen 62 Covid deaths in the past 24 hours. The total death toll so far in the state has reached 4,606. Kolkata has witnessed 607 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. As many as 14 people died in the city in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 52,456.

North 24-parganas saw 632 new cases on Thursday while the total number of cases in North 24-Parganas so far reached 47,498. North 24-Parganas has seen 20 deaths in the past 24 hours which is the highest number of deaths in the district in a single day so far. Howrah has so far seen a total 17,196 Covid cases so far out of which 182 have been affected in the past 24 hours.

South 24-Parganas has registered 218 Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 15,994 till Thursday. Hooghly has witnessed 137 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 11,897.

Darjeeling registered 82 new Covid cases on Thursday and the total number of infected patients reached 7,392. Alipurduar has registered 95 new cases while Coochbehar saw 98, Malda 68, Mrshidabad 77, Nadia 107 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours.