About 2,058 test positive; 722 patients discharged in a day

KOLKATA: The number of Covid infected cases in Bengal jumped to 2,058 on Tuesday while the figure stood at 1,961 on Monday.



Around 5,97,634 people have so far been infected with the virus so far in Bengal. Out of this, around 5,74,504 patients have already been released from the hospitals. As many as 722 patients have been discharged in the past 24 hours.

The Covid recovery rate dropped at 96.13 percent from 96.34 on Monday. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested stands at 6.40. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State reached 18.95 on Tuesday. The state has so far carried out 93,33,801 Covid sample tests out of which 29,394 were performed in the past 24 hours.

Seven people died in the state in the past 24 hours. The total death toll in the state has reached 10,355. Kolkata has registered 3 deaths in the past 24 hours while North 24-Parganas, Hooghly, Malda and Murshidabad registered one death each. The total death toll in Kolkata has so far reached 3,134. North 24-Parganas has lost 2,539 people so far. Around 582 fresh cases were reported in Kolkata in the past 24 hours while North 24-Parganas has registered 472 fresh cases.

The total tally of infected patients in Kolkata has gone up to 1,36,825 while North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 1,28,528. South 24-Parganas has registered 130 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 38,563. Hooghly has witnessed 92 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 30,621. Howrah has so far registered a total 37,744 Covid cases so far out of which 179 have been affected in the past 24 hours.There are around 1,357 ICU/HDU beds functional in Covid hospitals. Around 525 ventilators are still functioning in Covid hospitals. The total number of earmarked Covid beds stood at 5,604 on Tuesday. The Health department has so far addressed 15,95,710 general queries till date out of which around 934 queries were addressed in the last 24 hours. Around 5,88,979 people have received telemedicine consultations in the state till April 5.