About 20,500 doses of vaccine reach Balurghat

Balurghat: The first consignment of COVID-19 vaccines arrived at Balurghat district hospital on Wednesday night from Malda, escorted by police. Superintendent of Police Debarshi Dutta, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr Sukumar Dey along with senior police and health officials were present to receive the consignment.



The vaccines were being stored in temperature control units under a tight security system.

"We have received 20,500 doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Malda. The vaccines were brought in 4 special containers from there. We have kept the vaccines in the district hospital's cold storage Matrimangal clinic maintaining the temperature between 2 and 8 degree Celsius as per health guidelines," Dr Dey said.

According to him, the district health department had also received 42,000 auto disposable syringes for conducting the process of vaccination.

"District health department has already prepared a vaccine recipients' portal in which 18,000 names have been included on priority basis. The health workers will be the first recipients. The vaccination will start from Saturday at 11 centres covering rural, urban and district-headquarter as per norms," he said. Sources said the vaccination will be conducted from Hili rural hospital, Gangarampur sub divisional hospital and Balurghat district hospital.

"Health protocol and safe distance will be maintained at the vaccination centres. The entry of the recipients without masks will be strictly prohibited. They will have to register their names and wait for their turn to take the vaccine," said a health source.

The police, who will escort the vaccine-loaded vehicles to the designated hospitals across the district, have also made elaborate arrangements to facilitate speedy and smooth transportation of

the vaccines.

"Armed police personnel have been deployed at the district hospital where the doses are being preserved. Adequate policemen will also be deployed at the 3 vaccination centres to avoid any untoward incident," said SP Debarshi Dutta.