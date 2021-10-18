About 201 dead in 192 road mishaps in city last yr: Report

kolkata: According to the annual review report of the Kolkata Traffic Police, last year about 201 people lost their lives in 192 road accidents across the city.



At least 27 people had died in 26 road accidents in the South West traffic guard area last year, which is the highest among the 25 traffic guards.

As per the report, maximum number of accidents took place in Port area which falls under jurisdiction of South West traffic guard.

Sources informed that the accidents took place in the area, due to negligent driving of the trailers carrying containers and bad condition of roads.

However, police always keep in touch with the Syama Prosad Mookerjee Port authority to ensure roads are being maintained.

The figure also states that maximum of the fatal accidents had taken place between 10 pm and 11 pm.

During the month of January last year, 29 accidents had taken place where 30 people lost their lives.

This is the highest figure in a month in 2020.

Apart from the number from the traffic guard wise statistic, the maximum number of people who died in road accidents last year belonged to the age group of over 50 years.

As per the report, 81 people, including 60 men and 21 women belonging to the age group of over 50 years, died in several road accidents.

Seventy six people belonging to the age group between 31 and 50 years died in road accidents last year.

The recently published annual review report of Kolkata Traffic Police also indicates that the trend of not wearing helmet has increased alarmingly. According to the report, in 2018, a total of 190708 people were prosecuted for not wearing helmets while riding their two-wheelers.

In the year 2019, the figure jumped to 270994. But the figure of 2020 was quite alarming as the figure reached 278940 despite around three months of complete lockdown implemented.

Police, however, claimed that they are trying to make people aware of the consequences of not wearing a helmet while riding two wheelers.