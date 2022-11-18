About 2 lakh male-only Self Help Groups to come up

KOLKATA: Around 2 lakh self help groups comprising only male members will come up in the state following the initiative of the Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.



These Self Help Groups will be formed on the basis of the profession of the male members.

Nearly around 1.5 lakh Self Help Groups have already been formed. Bank accounts have been opened in the name of the groups and linking with the portal has been going on.

Jalpaiguri is ahead of any other districts in implementing the project.

Bengal has already achieved the No. 1 rank in the formation of Self-Help Groups in the country, the National Rural Livelihood Mission declared in September this year.

A total of 10.04 lakh SHGs in Bengal achieved No.1 rank among all the states in India in the formation of Self Help Groups under National Rural Livelihood Mission.

Bengal Chief Minister congratulated all the dedicated individuals who made it possible.

After coming to power in 2011, Banerjee had given special emphasis on the formation of Self-Help Groups.

At present, there are more than 10 lakh SHGs in the state and most of them are run by women.