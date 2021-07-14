About 1K saplings to be planted in New Town

KOLKATA: As part of the 'carbon offset program' undertaken by the firm CDE Asia, about 1,000 saplings of Arjun, Neem, Guava, Shojne, Jhau, and Pipal will be planted in New Town area in the next 11 months. The plantation drive will be taken up by adopting the Green Verge No. 3 of New Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) measuring 2.15 acres. Similar projects will also be undertaken in other parts of Kolkata. The event to inaugurate the drive was held on Tuesday and was inaugurated by Debashis Sen, chairman HIDCO/NDITA, and additional chief secretary, government of West Bengal and Nick Low, British Deputy High Commissioner in Kolkata.

"New Town is a platinum rated green city, setting a target of 10,000 plantations this year," Sen said.

"There is no viable pathway to net zero emissions that does not involve protecting and restoring nature on an unprecedented scale. If we are serious about holding temperature rises to 1.5 degrees and adapting to the impacts of climate change, we must change the way we look after our land," said Nick Low.