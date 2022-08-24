About 1K e-commercial cars to hit city roads soon

KOLKATA: Around 1000 electric commercial cars will be introduced in the city by a private company within fifteen days with an aim to curb the pollution levels.



The fare cited by the application will be in accordance with the guideline provided by the transport department for online service providers. According to the guidelines, the maximum base fair can be Rs 56.

The air-conditioned taxis are supposed to charge Rs 18.50 paisa per

kilometer but the online cab providers can charge maximum 50 per cent fare thus Rs 28 per kilometer can be charged.

It has been reported that the company has received the permission to unload

the vehicle.

They also are building charging stations in different pockets of the city.

Since these cabs will be running on electric charge, they will cut the surcharges provided by other cab service companies for fuel price hike.

A news publication reported that the number of people interested

in opting for e-cars has risen and thus its registrations too have increased.

The state Transport minister Snehashis Chakraborty reportedly said that more e-cars will result in lessening the pollution level.

According to the Air Quality and Health in Cities, a State of Global Affairs

report which was released last Wednesday, Delhi and Kolkata are found to be the top two most polluted cities in the world.

The state government has been actively trying to introduce means of transportation that can act as an alternative to the fuel run vehicles.

They are focused on bringing in more e-buses to help decrease the pollution levels in the city.