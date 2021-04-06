About 1,961 test positive in a day; recovery rate at 96.34%

KOLKATA: The number of Covid infected cases in Bengal in a single day continues to go up as fresh cases has reached 1,961. On Sunday, the number stood at 1,957. This is the highest infection ever since the Covid curve flattened.



Around 5,95,576 people have so far been infected with the virus so far in Bengal. Out of this, around 5,73,782 patients have already been released from the hospitals. As many as 664 patients have been discharged in the past 24 hours.

The Covid recovery rate dropped at 96.34 on Monday from 96.55 percent on Sunday. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested stands at 6.40. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State reached 16.74 on Monday. The state has so far carried out 93,04,407 Covid sample tests out of which 26,174 were performed in the past 24 hours.

Four died in the state in the past 24 hours. The total death toll in the state has reached 10,348. Kolkata, North 24-Parganas,

West Burdwan and Howrah each have registered one death in the past 24 hours. The total death toll in Kolkata has so far reached 3,131. North 24-Parganas has lost 2,538 people so far. Around 606 fresh cases were reported in Kolkata in the past 24 hours while North 24-Parganas has registered 503 fresh cases. The total tally of infected patients in Kolkata has gone up to 1,36,243 while North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 1,28,056. South 24-Parganas has registered 122 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours.

The State Health department on Sunday conducted 2,573 sessions and around 1,47,435 people were vaccinated across the state. Bengal has carried out 58.72 lakh vaccinations till Monday.

According to the Health department's figure, around 1,36,132 people took the first dose on Monday while 11,303 took the second dose. A total 1,39,656 senior citizens were vaccinated. Among the total 58.72 lakh people vaccinated so far, there were health workers, front line workers and elderly citizens. One minor adverse event following immunization (AEFI) was reported on Monday and he was sent home after initial observation.

The Center has recently sent an advisory to the State government in connection with vaccination norms.