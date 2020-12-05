About 19.51L people availed facilities at 'Duare Sarkar' camps so far: Min

Kolkata: Around 19.51 lakh people have so far availed the facilities under 'Duare Sarkar' scheme launched by the state government, Malay Ghatak, state Labour minister said on Saturday.



"So far 19.51 lakh people have availed the facilities under the Duare Sarkar scheme and it shows its success and immense popularity," he said address the media at Trinamool Bhavan.

Slamming the BJP, Ghatak said it is most unfortunate that some leaders are trying to create confusion among the populace about the schemes and instigate people. "The BJP leaders who appear on private television channels have not said a single word to praise the pro-people scheme of the state government. They should learn how Mamata Banerjee has worked for the people in the past 10 years," he stated.

Ghatak said the 'Duare Sarkar' scheme will be carried out in four phases. The ongoing phase which started on December 1 will continue till December 11. The second phase will start on December 15 and continue till December 24. The third phase will begin on January 2 , 2021 and continue till January 12 while the final phase will start on January 18 and continue till January 30. "No where in the country such a scheme has ever been taken by any Chief Minister," he said.

Elucidating on the various state-run schemes, the minister said of the 11 projects that have been included in the Duare Sarkar scheme, Swasthya Sathi is most popular. The other projects are Kayanshree, Toposili Bandhu, Joy Jahar, Rupashree, 100 days work among others.