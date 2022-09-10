About 1,853 dengue cases reported in state last week

kolkata: As many as 1,853 dengue patients have been detected across Bengal in the past week while in Kolkata the figure stands at 215.



A 37-year-old Anurag Malakar, a resident of Haltu died due to multi-organ failure triggered by dengue shock syndrome and sepsis at a private hospital in the city. He was admitted to the hospital on September 6.

The residence of the victim falls under ward 106 of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation. This is the fourth victim of dengue in Kolkata this season so far.It may be mentioned here that a 40-year-old woman, Moumita Mukherjee, a resident of the same area under 106 ward of the KMC died of dengue on Thursday afternoon. She was undergoing treatment at a private hospital at Jodhpur Park.In the wake of a rising number of dengue cases in Kolkata, North 24-Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, Murshidabad, Darjeeling, the state Health department has directed all the district administrations to set up call centres to provide assistance to the patients.

The rate of dengue infection is higher in these districts. The District Magistrates of all these districts have been urged to form a special team which will conduct surveillance in the affected areas. The monitoring team will intensify the surveillance against the vector borne diseases. It will also share data with Health department officials of their respective districts. The Chief Medical Officer of health in the districts will communicate with Swasthya Bhawan and update the senior officials about the day-to-day monitoring. Howrah and Hooghly district administrations have been asked to open fever clinics in the government hospitals. Howrah has been directed to increase the stock of dengue test kits.

Around 401 new dengue cases had been detected on Thursday while around 315 patients are undergoing treatment at various government hospitals. More cases are being reported from Kolkata, North 24-Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, Murshidabad, Darjeeling, sources in the health department said. With the number of dengue cases going up at an alarming rate in some pockets of Bengal, the city doctors have said that due to delayed diagnosis the health condition of some patients is turning critical. State government has already cleared a fund of Rs 16.25 lakh for procuring kits.