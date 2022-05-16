About 18 people fall sick after chlorine gas cylinder leaks in Lalbag
Kolkata: Around 18 persons, including a few labourers, fell sick after chlorine gas cylinder of a pumping station in Lalbag, Murshidabad leaked.
The labourers and other persons who had fallen sick after inhaling the chlorine gas were admitted at the Lalbag sub divisional hospital.
According to sources, a water reservoir of the Public Health Engineering (PHE) department located adjacent to the Lalbag registry office compound leaked.
On Monday a renovation work was going on at the reservoir and an excavator was being used. While working, accidentally the excavator hit a chlorine gas cylinder and the gas started leaking. The labourers working there fell sick on the spot. A few people who were passing through the area also fell sick.
A few people somehow managed to get to a safe distance and informed the local people. Subsequently the fire brigade and local police were informed.
Fire fighters rushed to the spot and managed to stop the gas leakage. Sources informed that the chlorine gas was being used to purify the water.
But while renovating such a place, precautionary measures are a must. It is alleged that there were no precautionary measures taken while doing the work.
An explanation will be sought from the agency which was working there by the local administration.
