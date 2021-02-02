About 179 new cases in a day, positivity rate at 7.11%

Kolkata: Bengal has seen the lowest single day Covid infection on Monday as the number dropped to 179. Ever since the Covid infection rate started going up, this has been the lowest dip.



The number of total infected cases has therefore gone up to 5,70,177 so far out of which 5,54,578 patients have recovered and been released from the hospitals till date. As many as 306 patients were released in the past 24 hours. The recovery rate in Bengal has reached 97.26 percent on Monday. The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested dropped at 7.11.

Bengal has so far carried out 80,14,022 Covid samples till Sunday out of which 18,168 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. Six people died of Covid in the past 24 hours taking the total toll to 10,179. Kolkata has seen one death in the past 24 hours while North 24-Parganas has registered four deaths in the past 24 hours. Around 3,075 people died of Covid in Kolkata so far whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 2,476 people so far. Kolkata has seen 31 fresh cases in the past 24 hours taking the total tally to 1,27,875 while North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 1,21,817 out of which 53 were found positive in the past 24 hours.

South 24-Parganas has registered 7 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 36,975. Hooghly has witnessed 18 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 29,434. Howrah has so far registered a total 35,537 Covid cases so far out of which 6 have been affected in the past 24 hours.

Around 69 dedicated Covid hospitals are still functional in the state with 8,727 earmarked beds are still dedicated for Covid treatment. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds stood at 5.24 on Monday. There are around 2,319 ICU/HDU beds in Covid hospitals. Around 1,279 ventilators are still operational in Covid hospitals.

The State Health department has addressed 15,47,879 general queries till now out of which around 854 queries were addressed in the last 24 hours. Around 5,73,127 people have received telemedicine consultations in the state till January 31 out of which 441 people have been given consultation in the past 24 hours.

Around 2,80,219 people have received tele-psychological counselling in the state so far out of which 769 have availed the facilities in the past 24 hours.