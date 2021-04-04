About 1,736 new cases reported in a day; Trinamool candidate from South Dinajpur tests Covid positive

Kolkata: On a day Bengal reported around 1,736 fresh Covid cases, the State Health department managed to conduct vaccinations on around 1,02,816 people across the State on Saturday. Trinamool Congress candidate Kalpana Kisku from Tapan in South Dinajpur tested Covid positive.

The State Health department on Saturday conducted 1,562 sessions. Out of total 1,02,816 people being vaccinated on Saturday, around 72,710 people took the first dose while 6,985 took the second dose. Around 73,493 people from Bengal have received both doses of vaccine. Bengal has so far carried out 55.95 lakh vaccination marks till Saturday. No adverse events following immunization (AEFI) were reported on Friday. On Friday, around 1,40,249 people altogether received vaccination across the State.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress candidate Kalpana Kisku who is contesting from Tapan Assembly constituency in South Dinajpur has tested positive for Covid. Tapan constituency will go to poll on April 26 during the seventh phase. It was learnt that infected candidate will not take part in the election campaign as per the Covid guidelines. She had undergone the test on Friday and her report came positive on Saturday. She has been kept in home isolation. Covid tests will be performed on those who came to her contact in the last few days.

The total tally of infected patients so far in Bengal has gone up to 5,91,658 till Saturday. Around 5,72,474 patients have already been released from the hospitals. As many as 579 patients have been discharged in the past 24 hours. The Covid recovery rate stood at 96.76 percent on Saturday. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested stood at 6.40. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State remained at 12.71 on Saturday. The state has so far carried out 92,51,465 Covid sample tests till Saturday out of which 26,114 were performed in the past 24 hours. Five died in the state in the past 24 hours. The total death toll in the state has reached 10,340.

Kolkata and North 24-Parganas registered two deaths each in the past 24 hours while Hooghly has seen one. The total death toll in Kolkata has so far reached 3,128. North 24-Parganas has lost 2,536 people so far. Around 528 fresh cases were reported in Kolkata in the past

24 hours while North 24-Parganas has registered 392 fresh cases.