About 17 fetus found in garbage vat in Howrah

KOLKATA: Tension spread at Uluberia in Howrah after at least 17 fetus were received from a garbage vat on Tuesday.



According to sources, on Tuesday morning a few ragpickers saw a sack dumped at the garbage vat.

When they opened the sack, they found the several fetus. Immediately, they informed local people who subsequently informed the Uluberia Municipality and police. Later, the sack full of fetus was recovered by the staff of Uluberia Sub Divisional Hospital in presence of the civic body officials. Local people alleged that the fetus were dumped by the local nursing homes and a section of the municipality staff are also involved in it.

It has been decided that an inquiry will be done after the autopsy of the fetus. A senior police official of the Howrah Rural Police said, "As of now, we have nothing to do. An inquiry will be done by the Uluberia Sub Divisional Hospital authority. They will give us a report. If any legal aspect arises, steps will be taken as per the law."