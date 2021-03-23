About 1,63,185 people vaccinated in the past 24 hours in Bengal

KOLKATA: State on Monday carried out around 2,683 sessions and around 1,63,185 people were vaccinated in the past 24 hours. According to the State Health department report, around 1,44,906 people took the first dose and 28,344 took the second dose.



Out of total 1,63,185 people vaccinated on Monday, around 1,31,666 people were in the priority group. Cumulatively around 34.40 lakh people have received vaccination so far which include the health workers, front line workers and senior citizens. No adverse events following immunization (AEFI) reported on Monday, a senior health official said.

Meanwhile, the Centre has written to all the states to increase the interval between two doses of Covishield from four to six/eight weeks for better results.Till Monday, the Bengal government was administering the second Covishield dose on the people maintaining a gap of 28 days from the date of first dose. Following, the Centre's instruction, the state government will increase the gap.

Union Health Ministry claimed that scientific evidence was considered by the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization before taking such a decision and the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 also approved that the increasing the gap between doses as it would be more effective. The decision of revised time of interval between two doses is applicable only to Covishield and not to Covaxine" Union Health Ministry said.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Monday wrote to the Chief Secretaries of States/UTs urging them to ensure the new rules. Gap between the two doses must not exceed eight weeks.