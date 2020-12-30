About 1,587 Covid patients discharged in the past 24 hrs

Kolkata: Single day Covid infection in Bengal stood at 1,244 on Tuesday out of 37,245 samples tested in the past 24 hours. The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested dropped at 7.82.



As many as 1,587 patients were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours taking the total tally of recovered patients to 5,27,272 so far. The number of total infected patients has reached 5,49,715 on Tuesday. The recovery rate in the state has slightly gone up to 95.92 percent which is the highest so far. Bengal has carried out a total 70,31,066 sample tests till Tuesday. Around 30 Covid infected patients died in the state in the past 24 hours taking the total toll to 9,655 so far.

Meanwhile, the health department has been chalking out plans on how the health workers, nurses and doctors at various hospitals and medical colleges would be administered the vaccine. Training would soon be started among those who would be involved in the process of administering the vaccine. Those who would receive in the vaccine would also undergo training, sources in the health department said.

According to sources the health workers from the SSKM Hospital would receive the vaccine in the first slot. A committee has been formed by the SSKM to supervise the vaccination process. Calcutta National Medical and Hospital is the second on the list of getting vaccines for its employees. The employees of all the other medical colleges in the city namely the Calcutta Medical College, RG Kar, NRS are all in the list. Initiatives have been taken in all the medical colleges to put in place adequate arrangements to smoothly conduct the vaccination programme. Refrigerators will be kept at the medical colleges where the vaccines would be stored. Training would also be conducted at all the medical colleges in this regard.

According to Tuesday's health bulletin, Kolkata has seen 270 fresh cases in the past 24 hours taking the total tally to 1,22,707. The number of total infected patients in North 24-Parganas so far reached 1,16,116 out of which 315 were found positive in the past 24 hours. North 24-Parganas has registered 9 deaths in the past 24 hours whereas in Kolkata the number stood at 4 on Tuesday. A sudden dip in both the infection and mortality rate in Kolkata and North 24-Parganas has created a ray of hope for the health department.