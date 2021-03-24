About 1,55,246 vaccinated in a day

KOLKATA: State on Tuesday carried out around 1516 sessions and around 1,55,246 people were vaccinated in the past 24 hours.



According to the State Health department report, around 1,32,165 people took the first dose and 23,150 took the second dose. Out of the total people vaccinated on Tuesday, around 1,24,409 people were in the priority group.

Bengal has so far conducted vaccinations on 37.41 lakh people which include health workers, front line workers and senior citizens. No adverse events following immunization (AEFI) reported on Tuesday, a senior health official said.

The Health department on Monday once again crossed the 3 lakh mark.

It may be mentioned the Health department has conducted over 3 lakh vaccination mark number of times since the immunization drive began in the state. The vaccination process has received momentum after the Co-WIN app 2 starts functioning normally.

Initially the Health department faced difficulties due to the technical glitches on the app. The State government further wants to increase the number of daily vaccinations.

It may also be mentioned here that the Health department has initiated the process to increase the gap between the two doses of Covishield.

On Monday the Union government instructed all the states to increase the gap from 4 weeks to 6/8 weeks.