About 1.53 cr women benefitted so far
KOLKATA: More than 1.53 crore women have received benefits under the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme so far.
Under the scheme, cash worth Rs 1,000 is transferred directly to the bank accounts of SC and ST women and Rs 500 to the women of general caste aged between 25 and 60 years.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had introduced the scheme in September 2021 after coming to power for the third consecutive time. It is another step towards the empowerment of women.
As many as 20 lakh women across the state received benefits under the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme in May. Banerjee handed over token cheques to 15 women from the dais of Netaji Indoor Stadium and announced that the monetary benefit of the scheme would be credited to 20 lakh women on May 5.
The District Magistrates (DMs) were present along with the beneficiaries in a centralised venue in every district, who were connected through video conference.
The allocation under Lakshmir Bhandar has been made in the state Budget and an extra Rs 240 crore per month is being spent from the government exchequer for this.
According to sources in the Social Welfare department that executes this project, the highest number of beneficiaries is from North and South 24-Parganas, North Dinajpur and Hooghly.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
'Army making 'earnest' efforts to recruit female candidates'19 July 2022 8:53 PM GMT
No Bill on population control in the offing: Union Minister19 July 2022 8:48 PM GMT
Postponed Asian Games from Sept 23 to Oct 8 next year: OCA19 July 2022 8:45 PM GMT
'If I had about 20 minutes with him, it might help'19 July 2022 8:43 PM GMT
CSA appoints Graeme Smith as commissioner of new T20 League19 July 2022 8:42 PM GMT