About 1500 cops on Dec 24-25 & 3K on Dec 31 will be deployed in Park Street and Maidan area

Kolkata: Kolkata Police is making elaborate security arrangements at Park Street and adjacent Maidan area during Christmas and New Year. At least 1500 police forces will be on duty from the evening of December 24 till December 25 late night while on the night of 31st December, as many as 3000 cops will be deployed.



According to police sources, there will be three watch towers, CCTV surveillance and separate control room in Park Street. Apart from this team from the Watch section and Anti Rowdy Section (ARS) of Kolkata Police's Detective department will keep a hawk eye in the congested areas in the city.

As many as 17 traffic teams will be on duty from December 24 night while 24 such teams will de deployed on the night of December 25.

The number of traffic cops in each of the team will be 5. Senior officials of Kolkata Police will be on road to supervise security arrangements.

Night curbs have been relaxed from December 24 till January 1 and the police will ensure a strong presence at night. There will be around 200 police pickets at different locations along with Quick Reaction Teams being strategically placed. Plain clothes policemen will also be on duty while women security has also been given special priority with deployment of sufficient numbers of women cops.