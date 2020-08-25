About 150 BJP & Cong men join TMC

BALURGHAT: In a significant political development, at least 150 booth level workers from BJP and Congress including a local Panchayat president of Congress joined Trinamool Congress in presence of newly elected party president Gautam Das on Sunday evening.



The event took place in Kushmandi. They were given party flags by Das in the event. Despite Das, district youth president Ambarish Sarkar and district party coordinator Lalita Tigga were also present in the event.

Speaking to the media persons, Bablu Sarkar who was former Congress Panchayat president of Deul said: "Being inspired from Trinamool supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her relentless development works for the people of Bengal, I have taken decision to quit Congress and join Trinamool. People from every corner of the society have been benefitted direct for the plethora of development projects undertaken by her government."

Raising finger against BJP and communal force for dividing people in the name of religion, he said: "BJP is only doing politics in both Bengal and Centre and the leaders are involved to misguide people in the name of religion. Their only target is our Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who is the apostle of communal harmony and universal brotherhood among people of different religions."

According to a political observer in the region, more than 3000 party workers from various political parties including BJP, Congress and Left Front joined Trinamool over the past two months.

"If the flow continues, Trinamool will surely get advantage in the upcoming assembly election in Bengal slated for next year," said an observer.

District party president Gautam Das said: "Around 150 workers from BJP and Congress joined our party at Nayapara booth of Kushmandi block. They belong to 44 different families and this joining will certainly strengthen Trinamool. Recently many workers from different political parties joined us. We have our only target to win in 2021 assembly polls in Bengal."