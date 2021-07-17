About 15 cr mangrove saplings to be planted

KOLKATA: The state Forest department is all set to plant at least 15 crore mangrove saplings after several trees were uprooted in the devastating cyclone Yaas.



"We have to save trees to save the environment. Under the instructions of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, we will plant mangrove saplings in North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas and Midnapore," said state Forest minister Jyotipriya Mallick, during sapling ceremony to observe the Aranya Saptaha (Forest Week) at Press Club on Friday.

Aranya Saptaha is usually observed in the third week of July to raise global awareness to take positive environmental action to protect nature and earth.

The minister pointed out that planting of mangrove saplings will start in the last week of August. About 100 days workers will be deployed to carry out the mangrove plantation work. Five crore mangrove saplings will be planted in North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas and Midnapore respectively. The Forest department wants the mangrove planting to be completed by December this year.

About 15,000 trees were uprooted in the devastating cyclone Amphan that hit the state in May last year.

Post cyclone Amphan, the Bengal government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched the massive sapling plantation drive on World Environment Day last year.Such a massive plantation drive was never undertaken before in the state.