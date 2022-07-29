About 1,495 new cases; at least 7 deaths reported in past 24 hrs

KOLKATA: The single-day Covid infection in the state rises to 1,495 on Thursday as compared to the 1,273 figure on Wednesday.



Meanwhile, the positivity rate takes a leap from 8.55 per cent on Wednesday to 10.42 per cent on Thursday.

After a drop in the number of Covid cases on Monday to 1, 094, the number of positive cases per day had started climbing up. The state registered 1, 273 cases on Wednesday and 1, 232 cases on Tuesday. Even though the cases remain lower than 2,000, it has climbed up by 222 positive cases. The drastic drop of positivity rate continued till Wednesday—8.55 per cent. However, it climbed up again on Thursday to 10.42 per cent. The positivity rate on Tuesday was 9.05 per cent. The number of samples tested has decreased slightly from 14, 888 on Wednesday to 14, 341. The total samples tested till date stands at 2, 59, 48, 093.

The state witnessed seven deaths on Thursday, while the figure was five on Wednesday. Around 21,346 people have died of Covid in West Bengal till July 28. The case fatality rate stands unchanged at 1.02 per cent. According to the Health department figure, Bengal has so far seen a total of 20, 90, 483 Covid cases out of which 20, 49, 994 people have recovered, increasing the recovery rate to 98.06 per cent against 98.02 per cent on Wednesday.The number of people undergoing treatment at hospitals with Covid infection remains at 472 on Thursday.

The number of people in home isolation has also come down to 18, 671 on Thursday from 19, 622 on Wednesday.