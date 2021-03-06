About 14.5 lakh vaccinated so far

KOLKATA: Bengal has so far carried out around 14.5 lakh vaccinations across the state accelerating the inoculation drive with technical glitches in the Co-WIN app on the decline.



In the initial days of community vaccination, Co-WIN app showed technical problems in large numbers. From Thursday, the technical issues on the app were gradually going down. For the last two days, the State government conducted over 80,000 vaccinations per day on an average basis. Even since the community vaccination was launched in the state, both the private and government hospitals faced issues with the app as a result the vaccination process slowed down. Elderly people had to stand in the queue for long and in many cases they had to go home without being vaccinated.

The number of vaccination centres for elderly citizens in Kolkata and the districts has gone up to 250 from 126. The State Health department has set a target of conducting around 2 lakh vaccinations per day. A list of around 27 crore has been prepared throughout the country. In Bengal, more than one lakh people have received Covaxine while the rest have received Covershield. Over 1.5 lakh doctors from the state have already received two doses of vaccine so far. Around 32 lakh doctors from the country have so far vaccinated across the country. The Kolkata Municipal Corporation has already opened its health centres for the vaccination of elderly people who no longer need to pre-book their appointment. They have to visit the vaccination centres with valid ID cards to get the vaccine.